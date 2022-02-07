UP Assembly Elections 2022: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh to campaign in UP today

Ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) assembly constituencies on Monday.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that his party will bring 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' in UP if the BJP comes into power in the state, "After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' is prevalent in UP...Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana...Law & order is so better than 83/84 of Yoga Aasans being done by development...We left 'Sirsasana' for Opposition" he said.

Rajnath Singh is the star campaigner for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.