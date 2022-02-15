UP Assembly Elections 2022: Guns & bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in UP, while addressing the rally said, "Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done if someone has yellow-colored glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns & bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's govt, now instead of 'goli', 'gole' are made, to fire upon Pakistan."

Talking about his party he said, "Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring BJP govt to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next 5 years."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



