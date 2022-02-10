UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Keep our sisters free from fear and send criminals to jail" : PM Modi

PM Modi talking about his party in UP's Saharanpur rally said "Keep Uttar Pradesh riot-free, keep our sisters free from fear and send criminals to jail."

He also expressed his happiness about the increase in voters' turn out he said, "Some constituencies in western UP are voting for the 1st phase. I'm glad that on such winter mornings, people are going to vote in huge numbers. I appreciate all these voters."

The Election Commission has released the data of the voting percentage of the first phase polls in Uttar Pradesh. The overall turnout for 58 seats has gone to 20.03% as of 9 am. From all the constituencies the seats of Etmadpur (29%) and Ghaziabad (7.37%) have got the highest and lowest voter turnout respectively.

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

