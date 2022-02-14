UP Assembly Elections 2022: Modi lauds the upcoming development for farmers in UP

Taking a jibe at oppositions he said "The extreme familyists have always cheated the farmers and especially the small farmers. Only and only BJP is worrying about small farmers in the whole country. We started PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for small farmers, started sending money directly to his bank account."

Modi lauded the upcoming development for farmers in UP, "We are also expanding the dairy sector rapidly in Uttar Pradesh. Arrangements are also being made to enable these dairy plants to meet their electricity needs with biogas made from cow dung. This will give another additional option of income to the farmer."

"Yogi ji's government is working sincerely in the construction of gaushalas for destitute animals. After the formation of the government again on March 10, this campaign will be given more speed, so that the farmers do not face any problems" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



