UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi focused on villages, poor, underprivileged sections who were deprived of development: PM Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the UP rally ahead of seventh phase assembly polls in the state, said "PM Modi changed the country's agenda. PM Modi focused on villages, poor, underprivileged sections who were deprived of development and welfare schemes. We closed illegal slaughterhouses and established Anti-Romeo squad to provide safety to women."

"Before 2017 there used to be violence during elections but now elections are taking place in a peaceful manner. Polling for six phases has been completed and campaigning for the seventh phase is going on peacefully" he added in the same Lucknow rally.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.



