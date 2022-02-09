UP Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi in ANI interview assures that his party will win the UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ANI interview talked about his party and said "We won in 2014. We were then voted (to power) in 2017 & 2019. So the old theory (a party not repeating its victory in consecutive polls in UP) has been rejected by UP. They accepted us in 2014, 2017 & 2019. They'll accept us in 2022 after seeing our work."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.