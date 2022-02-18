UP Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi to address a virtual rally in UP, today

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is going to address a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh today (Friday) at 3 pm. The party's official handle shared this information on Twitter which reads, "लड़ रहा यूपी, आगे बढ़ रहा यूपी।

देखो जीत रहा यूपी।।आज दोपहर 3 बजे @priyankagandhi जी की कांग्रेस प्रतिज्ञा वर्चुअल महारैली से जुड़कर अपनी आवाज़ को मजबूत कीजिए।"

Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP. See the visuals here,

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.