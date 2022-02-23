UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul, Akhilesh, and Priyanka who were born with a silver spoon and have never seen poverty: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda at a rally in Prayagraj slammed opposition and said, "Rahul, Akhilesh, and Priyanka who were born with a silver spoon used to make fun of Jan Dhan scheme, they have never seen poverty. Now, Modiji is giving Rs.2000 every month to the farmers."

Earlier in the same rally, he said "Your (public's) finger has a lot of power, understand it...no other Muslim countries had Triple Talaq, but our secular India had it. If Muslim sisters have attained freedom in India, it's because of PM Modi & your vote."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today holds its fourth phase of elections which covers Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



