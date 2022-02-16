UP Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP. See the visuals here,

#WATCH | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/m7wconCzZ0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022

Earlier, in the view of assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi meet the mother missing woman whose body was recently recovered from a plot owned by a former UP Minister, in Unnao. She also assured the women that she stands with her, and will meet her soon also fight for her.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.