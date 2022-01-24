UP Assembly Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai joins the BJP

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Rai joined the BJP in the presence of the party's state unit chief Swatantra Dev and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma for Uttar Pradesh polls. Subhash Rai was an politician in the Samajwadi Party. He was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Jalalpur on 24 October 2019.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.