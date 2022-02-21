UP Assembly Elections 2022: Shivpal Yadav is the star campaigner for the remaining phases in UP

As now the remaining four phases of UP are still yet to conduct the elections, Samajwadi Party named Shivpal Yadav as the star campaigner for the remaining phases, the list also includes Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Dimple Yadav.

Shivpal Singh Yadav is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He was born in Saifai village, Etawah district, and is a younger brother of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.