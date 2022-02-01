UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP releases a list of candidates for all six seats in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party released a list of candidates for 10 constituencies, including for all 6 seats in Lucknow ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. See the list here,

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released the list of campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The list includes names like Akhilesh Yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan with 12 other leaders.

BJP alliance Apna Dal also announced star campaigners for phases 1, 2 of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The list includes leaders like Smt. Anupriya Patel, Shri Ashish Patel, Dr. Jamuna Prasad Saroj, Shri Neel Ratan Singh Patel, Shri Pakauri Lal, Shri R.B. Singh Patel, and many more.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



