UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP-RLD make several promises at joint press conference in Ghaziabad

Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary addressed a joint press conference in Ghaziabad and Hapur ahead of the UP polls. While addressing the conference the leaders made some promises like,

Samajwadi canteens, Samajwadi grocery stores will be set up when the SP government is formed. Thali will be arranged in this canteen at ₹ 10.

Also If the SP government is formed, employment will be arranged on the lines of MNREGA with the "Employment Guarantee Act".

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press conference said that he will bring back Yash Bharti awards when he comes to power. Yash Bharti awards were set up to honor the people from Uttar Pradesh who had excelled in their fields. He also said that he will resume Samajwadi Pension Yojana if SP comes to power in UP. Samajwadi pension yojana (Samajwadi pension scheme) was for old age people, widows, and for physical handicapped (PWD) and now it is likely to resume in the state.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



