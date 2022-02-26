UP Assembly Elections 2022: The current state govt has not worked for the public in the last 5 yrs: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a rally in Maharajganj in UP said, "Vote responsibly for the development of UP & for your own future. The current state govt has not worked for the public in the last 5 yrs. You must make a habit to not vote for those politicians who do not keep their promises."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in the Amethi rally, said "You (public) are responsible for your circumstances. You get astray & vote with your eyes closed. Your vote is a very big responsibility, choose wisely as you may regret for the next 5 years. It's time for your development."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.