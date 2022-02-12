UP Assembly Elections 2022: Unnao Dalit woman was strangulated, says autopsy report, case connected to Samajwadi leader's son

Unnao: The body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman missing from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh for the past two months has been found in a rotten condition. The woman's body was recovered from an empty land near an ashram built by Fateh Bahadur Singh, a minister in the Samajwadi Party government. This information has been given by the police.

Many truths revealed in the post-mortem report, the main accused in this case, Rajol Singh, is actually the son of Fateh Bahaduk. According to the police, after the body was recovered, it has been sent for post-mortem. According to sources, the post-mortem has revealed that the girl died due to strangulation. Her neck bone was also found broken. There are also injury marks on the head.

Unnao additional superintendent of police Shashi Shekhar Singh said, “We interrogated accused Rajol Singh on remand. After this, the SOG team recovered the body of the woman on Thursday. The body was buried in the ground near the ashram. We used local intelligence and mobile surveillance to identify the place where the body was buried."

He said that the matter now seems to be related to illicit relations but the investigation is going on. He said that anyone else found involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

Mayawati wants justice for the victim's family

After the incident came to light, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party. At the same time, she urged the state government to take immediate strict legal action against the culprits to ensure justice to the victim's family.

The family had already expressed doubt on the former minister's son

After the woman went missing on December 8 last year, the mother had alleged that her daughter was abducted by the former minister's son Rajol Singh. The mother had expressed apprehension of an untoward incident in front of the local police as well as senior officials and demanded action against the accused Rajol Singh. After this, on January 24, the victim's mother also attempted self-immolation in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car in Lucknow. The mother had also accused the police of being lax in locating her daughter.

After this, the police arrested Rajol Singh on the same day.