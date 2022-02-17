UP Assembly Elections 2022: Votes will go to BJP, says Yogi in Gursarai rally ahead of UP polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Gursarai addressed the rally, during his speech he said "SP leaders would refer to (COVID) vaccine as 'Modi vaccine, BJP vaccine', saying they won't take it. Today they need to be told that 'Modi vaccine and BJP vaccine' have saved lives, so votes will also go to this vaccine and BJP."

Earlier, at a rally in Jhansi Yogi said, "We gave vaccines without any biases to everyone along with ration because our moto is Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas."

"We will give not only tablets and smartphones but also free digital access to 2 crore young people in next five years if voted to power again" he added.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.