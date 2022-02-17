UP Assembly Elections 2022: We gave vaccines without any biases to everyone along with ration: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Jhansi said, "We gave vaccines without any biases to everyone along with ration because our moto is Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas."

"We will give not only tablets and smartphones but also free digital access to 2 crore young people in next five years if voted to power again" he added.

Earlier, today reacting to the remark of Channi, in which he stated 'won't let Bhaiyas from UP enter Punjab' referring to UP CM, Yogi. Now responding to this comment Yogi in his recent talk said the government will realize the contribution of the laborers from UP if they stop going to other states for work.

"But I assure you, that the people of UP will stay in UP in the next 5 years and work for the development of their state" he added.

Speaking on Channi's visit to Varanasi he said "If Channi had learned from the thoughts of Sant Ravidas, he would not have made such unfortunate statements. This is the actual face of Congress".