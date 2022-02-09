UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi gives the sign of victory by raising hands with PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi on Wednesday posted a picture on Twitter as the sign of his party's victory in the upcoming UP polls. The picture he posted shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi is raising hands in the air referring that they won the elections. Posting the picture he wrote 'victory is guaranteed for those who work hard for the Rashtra Dharma'.

"We have to eradicate the sufferings of the oppressed, exploited, and sorrowed, We are standing with our chests puffed with Rashtra Dharma. Those who keep walking, and work non-stop, have their victory assured, that is the declared result," he added.

पीड़ित, शोषित, दुःखित बान्धवों के हमको हैं कष्ट मिटाने,

डटे हुए हैं राष्ट्रधर्म पर सीना ताने...



कदम निरंतर चलते जिनके,

श्रम जिनका अविराम है।



विजय सुनिश्चित होती उनकी,

घोषित यह परिणाम है॥ pic.twitter.com/GoOEjnfiwZ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 9, 2022

Earlier, today lauding his attack on the SP and RLD alliance UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the RLD has joined hands with the party about whom his father, Ajit Singh, had once commented that "jis gaadi me sapa ka jhanda, samjho baitha koi kukhyat gunda (any vehicle with SP flag, presume that a dreaded criminal is sitting".

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.