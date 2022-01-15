UP Assembly polls: Denied ticket over refusal to pay bribe, alleges Congress worker Priyanka Maurya

Congress worker Priyanka Maurya, the poster girl for the party's campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' for Uttar Pradesh polls has alleged that she was denied a ticket for the assembly elections because she refused to pay a bribe for the same.

The Congress worker said that instead of giving the ticket to her it was given to a person who joined the party just a month back.

"I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that such things are happening on the ground," said Maurya while speaking to ANI.

She further alleged that she got a call from an unknown person wherein the caller asked her for money in return for a ticket, to which she refused.

"I am sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn't get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign. I received a landline call and the caller asked me for money for a ticket but I refused," she added.

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor