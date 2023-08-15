UP education dept will release collection of innovations

Lucknow, Aug 15 The Uttar Pradesh education department has decided to develop a collection of innovations and best practices in state-run schools.

Titled as ‘Educational Innovation Bank of Uttar Pradesh’, the compendium will be prepared by the district institutes of education and training (DIET).

The four best ideas from all 70 DIETs will be exhibited at the state level.

The exercise is being carried out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to strengthen the education system by bringing out best practices of teachers in enhancing the learning outcomes, enrolment and innovative pedagogy.

SCERT director Pawan Sachan said, “This is an innovative step to improve functioning of the public system of education both in terms of its efficiency and outcomes.”

The compendium will be based on the write-ups on innovations and good practices submitted by the district and block level education officers for the consideration of awards at the state level.

There is a huge gap between quantitative expansion and qualitative outcomes. This mismatch has eroded faith in government schools.

“Regaining the trust in government schools is a major challenge for us. Collecting good practices in a book will help in dissemination of ideas among all schools,” said another official.

In an order issued to all DIET principals, Sachan stated that Rs 1 lakh per DIET has been given to begin the work immediately. Sachan has set September as the deadline for the ideas to come in four categories -- primary, upper primary, secondary and DIET level.

