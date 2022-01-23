UP Poll: Modi-Yogi factor will bring good rule in state, says Naqvi

During 'Chaupal Par Charcha' event in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the 'MY factor' (Modi-Yogi factor) in the state is a guarantee of security and prosperity of people and that it will provide good governance in the state.

"This 'MY (Modi-Yogi) factor" has demolished the culture of corruption and crime, dens of 'danga' (riots) and 'dabangs' (audacious)," he said.

On the occasion, the Minister interacted with BJP Panna Pramukhs, Booth Pramukhs, farmers and villagers.

Naqvi remarked that the policy of appeasement has been replaced with a special focus on development with dignity in the Modi-Yogi era, which has ensured inclusive empowerment of all sections.

"People of Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the crime and cruelty perpetrated by the brotherhood of '3B', Balwayi, Bahubali and Beyimani during the regime of state government before 2017. The people of the state will not allow the '3B brotherhood' to come again. The 'MY (Modi-Yogi) factor sent this brotherhood into depression and dismay," he added.

The Minister remarked that Congress, a national party, is now not even acceptable at 'Mohallas' (streets) due to its negative and feudal mindset. "Today, the queue of Congress ticket returners is longer than ticket seekers," he quipped.

Naqvi said that during the last 5 years, the Modi and Yogi governments have ensured rapid transformation of the state with better law and order, significant infrastructural development, high-tech industries, quality and affordable education and medical facilities.

He said that the state has worked effectively to control the COVID-19 pandemic through the vaccination of crores of people.

Highlighting infrastructural development in the tenure of BJP in the state, he said, "While there were only 15 medical colleges before 2017; now there are 59 medical colleges. There are now two AIIMS, one each in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur. While there were 2 international airports in UP before 2017; there are now 5 international airports in the state. Before 2017, only two cities were conected with the Metro rail network but by now, this network has reached five cities in total and work is going on to connect five more cities with the metro."

The Minister further said that during 2012-17, only Rs 95,000 crores were given to sugarcane farmers in the state, which had increased to Rs 1.5 lakh crore from 2017 till now.

"There is 24-hour power supply in the villages of Uttar Pradesh. 2.55 crore farmers have been benefitted from 'Kisan Samman Nidhi'. About 6.51 crore people have been given free medical treatment," he added.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh for the 403 assembly constituencies will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor