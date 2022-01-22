UP polls: Yogi Adityanath slams SP for giving tickets to people who involved in disrupting law and order

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party over their list of candidates for the upcoming polls saying that people involved in disrupting law and order of state are contesting elections from SP.

"You can see the list of Samajwadi Party candidates, you will find people involved in destroying the law and order in the state," said Adityanath.

He said that during the tenure of his government, "rioters knew that if they will be involved in any riots, their posters will be found on the walls of the streets."

Further, praising the central government over its COVID management, the Chief Minister CM said, " Covid management by PM Modi is praised by the entire world."

"India has administered 160 crore vaccine doses so far. No oxygen crisis, only one per cent hospitalisation and administration of free vaccines to everyone has helped us to defeat COVID-19 to some extent," he said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

