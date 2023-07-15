Uttarakhand CM Dhami conducts inspection of registry office at Dehradun Collectorate

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 15 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of the registry office located at the Dehradun Collectorate.

"Taking cognizance of the irregularities in the record room of the registrar's office in Dehradun and tampering in the registries, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting a surprise inspection of the registry office located at the Collectorate," an official statement said.

Along with this, the Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate Dehradun to improve all the arrangements of the registrar's office in view of the security of land records in the district.

“Land forgery would be thoroughly investigated by the government and strictest action would be taken against the culprits,” CM Dhami said.

After observing the procedures and record room of the land registry operated in the registrar's office, the District Magistrate Dehradun was directed by CM Dhami to take strict action against those who forgery in the land documents.

Earlier the state government was receiving reports of the racket of changing and disappearing the original registry inside the record room in connivance with the employees of the registrar's office and the land mafia.

District Magistrate Dehradun conducted an inquiry in this regard, and it was revealed that the land mafia was adding fake documents according to their own by replacing the original registry in the record room.

