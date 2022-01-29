Verdict in Doranda treasury scam involving Lalu Prasad on Feb 15

Ranchi, Jan 29 A special CBI court in Ranchi will deliver its judgement in the Doranda treasury scam case involving former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad along with 110 other accused on February 15.

If convicted, Lalu Prasad will again be sent to jail. He is currently out on bail.

On Saturday the Special Court of Judge SK Shashi after hearing the contentions of the prosecution and the defence counsel, reserved it's order for February 15.

Around 37 accused including Jagannath Misra, a former Bihar CM, involved in the case died during the pendency of the matter.

However, a few deceased have still been named as accused as their death certificates were not furnished before the Court by their family members.

The Special CBI judge was transferred to the Dhanbad Labour Court after getting a departmental promotion. Since he had heard all the arguments in the matter, his new posting was delayed to let him deliver the verdict.

In the fodder scam around Rs 139.35 crores were illegally withdrawn from Doranda treasury by the accused in 1995-96. At that time Lalu Prasad was the chief minister. The first chargesheet in the case was filed in 2005 against 170 persons.

Apart from Lalu Prasad those who are facing prosecution are Jagdish Sharma, Dr R K Sharma, Dhruva Bhagat, five IAS officers, 30 veterinar, 6 accountants and a few bureaucrats and officials of the animal husbandry department and suppliers.

