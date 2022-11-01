Wannabe PM Rahul Gandhi should first convince his people to elect him as MP: KTR

Calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "wannabe PM", Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday hit back at him stating that the "international leader" should first convince his people to elect him as an MP than ridicules Telangana Chief Minister KCR's national party ambition.

"International leader Rahul Gandhi who can't even win his own parliament seat in Amethi ridicules Telangana CM KCR's national party ambition. Wannabe PM should first convince his people to elect him as an MP," tweeted KTR.

KTR was responding to the Congress leader's remark over KCR changing the party's name from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

When asked about KCR changing the party's name, Rahul Gandhi said, "If the chief minister of Telangana believes that he is running a national party, that is perfectly okay. There is no problem, he can believe it. That is also fine if he believes he is running a global party. So these are all things that he can do and can imagine.

Asked specifically if the Congress will not join hands with the TRS even if the need arises to take on the BJP in 2024 polls, he said, "There is absolutely no question of any relationship between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress. Telangana CM believes he is running a national party. He is welcome to think that he is running an international party."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was launched on September 7, 2022, and will cover as many as 12 states.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3,500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

The yatra will end in Kashmir next year.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off in Tamil Nadu. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra.

