We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta
By IANS | Published: November 20, 2022 08:21 AM 2022-11-20T08:21:02+5:30 2022-11-20T08:40:07+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 20 Adesh Gupta, president of the BJP's Delhi unit, has expressed confidence of winning more than 200 seats in the December 4 polls for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi
