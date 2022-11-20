We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta

By IANS | Published: November 20, 2022 08:21 AM 2022-11-20T08:21:02+5:30 2022-11-20T08:40:07+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 20 Adesh Gupta, president of the BJP's Delhi unit, has expressed confidence of winning more ...

We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta | We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta

We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta

Next

New Delhi, Nov 20 Adesh Gupta, president of the BJP's Delhi unit, has expressed confidence of winning more than 200 seats in the December 4 polls for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : bjp Municipal corporation of delhi New delhi municipal corporation Delhi municipal corporation Municipal corporations of delhi North municipal corporation Municipal corporation delhi