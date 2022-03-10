We have lost elections, not courage: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister the Yogi Adityanath government and resigned from BJP weeks ahead of Assembly polls, on Thursday said that they have lost elections but not courage.

Maurya further said that he respect people's mandate and accepted his defeat.

"I respect people's mandate. I congratulate all winning candidates. Somebody loses, someone wins elections. These are 2 aspects of democracy. So, we will accept defeat just like we accept victory. We have lost elections, not courage," said Maurya.

Maurya had quit the BJP in February ahead of assembly elections to join the Samajwadi Party.

According to the trends of the UP election counting of votes, BJP has won 103 seats and is leading on 149 seats, and Samajwadi Party has won 29 and is currently leading on 85 seats.

On the other hand, Congress managed only to win one seat and is leading on another one while Bahujan Samaj Party has so far not been able to secure a single seat.

( With inputs from ANI )

