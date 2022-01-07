What happened in Punjab is case of criminal conspiracy against PM's security: Naqvi

New Delhi, Jan 7 Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday offered prayers at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for the 'well-being and long life' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that what happened in Punjab is not a simple case of breach of security but it is a serious case of criminal conspiracy against the security of the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, senior BJP leaders including chief ministers of the party ruled states offered prayers at temples across the country for the well-being and long life of Prime Minister Modi after his security was breached in Punjab on January 5.

In a series of tweets Naqvi said, "Today offered prayers at holy Haji Ali Dargah, Mumbai with prominent people from various social, religious and educational organisations for the well-being and long life of Prime Minister Modi." "What happened in Punjab, is not a simple case of breach of security but it is a serious case of criminal conspiracy against security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Height of Hatred Hypocrisy' has made Congress a 'Criminal Conspirator'," Naqvi said.

He claimed that no heinous conspiracy against Prime Minister Modi will succeed. "Prime Minister Modi's effective leadership is the guarantee of security and prosperity of the country. Prayers and blessings of crores of people of the country are with Prime Minister Modi. No heinous and lousy conspiracy against Modi will be able to succeed," he said.

According to the minister, a large number of people offered prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Dargah Ajmer Sharif and other religious and educational places across the country for the well-being and long life of Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to a security breach. On Wednesday he was to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

Taking cognisance of the security breach, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the state government. The MHA also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action. It has also constituted a three member committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during the Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur.

