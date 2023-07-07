‘Why are all cases filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP ecosystem members’, says Jairam

New Delhi, July 7 The Congress on Friday asked that why are all cases against its former party chief Rahul Gandhi filed by the members of ‘BJP ecosystem’ and said that all the attempts to throttle democracy will only redouble party’s commitment to fight for truth.

The Congress also dubbed the judgement as “disappointing but not unexpected”, saying they will approach the Supreme Court.

“Why is that all cases filed against Rahul Gandhi is by members of the BJP ecosystem? Why is it that a stray reference to a complaint made on the last day of the hearing on May 2nd becomes a significant part of the judgement going against all codes and norms of fair justice? All these attempts to throttle democracy and silence Rahul Gandhi will only redouble our commitment to fight for truth and justice,” Congress General Secretary said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “Today, a single judge bench of the Gujarat High Court passed an order dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s application asking for a stay on conviction. This is highly disappointing, but it is not unexpected.”

Singhvi said: “Now, we are going to Supreme Court…. but the largest court is public and its conscience. People have understood the basic fact that the cottage industry of BJP, based on vendetta, has unleashed these diverse complaint-filing activity across the country to throttle Shri Rahul Gandhi’s voice because he fearlessly speaks the truth.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi is not intimidated by such pressure tactics and harassment, and continues to expose the government – be it on China, demonetisation, unemployment or inflation.

“He will always stand firm and straight for the larger issue of freedom of speech. We have full faith in judiciary, particularly SC where we are now proceeding. We have no doubt that this intersection of arrogance and infallibility shown by the government and the ruling party will be dealt with properly in the SC,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP added.

The Gujarat high court has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's appeal seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail in March this year for his 2019 comments ‘Modi’s surname’ at an election rally.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor