Will file defamation case against Kejriwal: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 21 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday said he would file a defamation case against his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for dubbing him as "a dishonest man" in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate raids on the former's nephew regarding illegal mining.

"Will file defamation case," Channi told the media.

Channi said Kejriwal is using his photos on "bundles of notes", saying the money was recovered from "someone else."

This week, the ED carried out raids at several locations, including on Channi's nephew.

"I have requested my party to give permission to do so (file defamation suit). I am compelled to do this... he is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle," Channi said, adding in the past, Kejriwal apologised to BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and the late Arun Jaitley and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

On Thursday, Kejriwal slammed Channi on Twitter by saying he "isn't an aam aadmi but baiman aadmi hai (He is not a common man, he is a dishonest man)".

