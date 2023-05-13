"Will rebuild party and come back in parliamentary elections": CM Bommai after trends show BJP trailing in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 : After trends showed Bharatiya Janata Party losing the southern state it had, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said that the party will take the verdict in its 'stride'.

Taking to Twitter, Bommai said, "We accept the verdict of the people of Karnataka with due respect. We will take this verdict in our stride. We will analyse and correct our fault lines and rebuild the party and come back during parliamentary elections."

https://twitter.com/BSBommai/status/1657302688152055808?s=20

Bommai himself is leading on Shiggaon constituency with 54.95 per cent votes and with a margin of over 35000 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress party has consolidated its lead in the counting for the assembly elections with victory on two seats and leading on 128 others, as per the Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes began at 8 am amid tight security across the state.

The exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead.

The fiercely contested election saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties.

The polling for the seats was held on May 10 with a voting percentage of 72. 68 per cent in voting for 224 seats. A party needs 113 seats to get majority.

