Yediyurappa son Vijayedra’s New Delhi trip raises speculations on developments in Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru, July 20 The New Delhi visit of BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has raised speculations regarding developments in the state BJP unit.

Vijayendra had met BJP President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

The meetings assume importance as Vijayendra had got appointment with the top leaders amid the heavy political activity in the country and back in the state, the BJP is confronting the Congress government in the ongoing session, amid the suspension of 10 party MLAs.

As per sources, Vijayendra had gone to New Delhi with a message from his father.

The appointment of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly is pending and the present state President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s tenure got completed long ago. Heavy lobbying is being carried for the posts by different leaders of the party. However, the party top leadership did not entertain any camps following the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections.

After meeting with the Amit Shah, Vijayendra had stated that he got guidance from him on preparing the party workers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also to organise protests against the failures of the Congress government.

He also claimed that he sought blessings from J.P. Nadda to organise protests against "anti-people" policies of the Congress government and to also sought guidance to prepare party workers for the parliamentary elections.

The meeting of Vijayendra with top party leadership has indicated the upper hand of Yediyurappa camp in the state politic. Yediyurappa has been involved in hectic lobbying for the state President or LOP post for his son. The insiders who managed to keep Vijayendra at bay and prevented him from getting any important post have lost face to the high command after the defeat in the Assembly elections and as per sources, Vijayendra might get either post.

However, party sources also say that it is not easy for Vijayendra to get the coveted posts as the candidatures of senior BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, former minister S. Suresh Kumar, former DCM R. Ashoka, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, V. Somanna, V. Sunil Kumar and others are being considered for the posts.

