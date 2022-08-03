Yogi's letter to reach 3 cr homes on I-Day

Lucknow, Aug 3 'Yogi ki Paati', a letter from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will reach around three crore homes in the state on Independence Day.

The letter is a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

According to sources, in his letter the chief minister will underline the importance of Independence and the country's vision on 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' that marks 75 years of Independence.

