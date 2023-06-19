"YSRCP govt is looting Andhra Pradesh," says BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Monday said that the YSRCP government is looting the wealth of people in Andhra Pradesh and plundering the natural resources of the state.

"YSRCP government in the state is looting people's wealth with taking many predatory decisions. Every government uses resources keeping future generations in mind. But in Andhra Pradesh, a new policy is being implemented to loot natural resources," BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said.

He further stated that the Andhra government has sold the contracts of various raw materials to private individuals and contractors to loot the money district-wise.

"The collection of sand, gravel, granite and other raw materials was entrusted to private individuals. They were handed over to thieves in Chittoor, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Anantapur. YSRCP government has sold the contracts to private individuals to loot the money district-wise," he said.

He also mentioned that government should explain the sand and land policies it has introduced and termed them as 'flawed'.

"In these matters, if necessary, we will approach the courts and fight. Jagan's government has changed the four sand policies. The exploitation of resources by the government which is supposed to protect. The government should also immediately explain the flawed land policies," he said.

He further mentioned that the conspiracy should be stopped to loot the wealth of the government in the state.

"The mineral wealth in Andhra Pradesh is unmatched anywhere else.BJP demands to stop the conspiracy to loot the government's wealth," he said.

He also said that public meetings are being held across the state on the occasion of the completion of BJP's nine-year rule in the centre.

"Union ministers, national leaders, former CMs, MPs and key leaders are participating in Public meetings that were held in five districts yesterday and received good responses from the people," he said.

Under the public outreach campaign, Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, which began on May 31 extensive public programmes are being done across the country after the completion of nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

