Baramati: Big fire at Chaitrali Hotel in Baramati

Pune: The famous Chaitrali Hotel in Baramati city caught fire around 8 this morning. The fire is believed to have been started by a short circuit.

Smoke billowed from the closed hotel around 8 at morning. This caused panic in the area. The locals blew up the cable. The incident was immediately reported to the Baramati Municipal Fire Brigade. A team of fire brigade rushed to the spot and tried to control the fire. However, before that, all the materials in the hotel were burnt to ashes. The fire also damaged a neighboring building. The Chaitrali Hotel is estimated to have lost millions of rupees.