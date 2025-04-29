Bharati Mahendra Lad, Daughter of Late Congress Leader Dr. Patangrao Kadam, Passes Away at 53 In Pune

Bharati Mahendra Lad (age 53), daughter of the late senior Congress leader Dr. Patangrao Kadam, passed away in Pune on the morning of Monday, April 28, following a brief illness. Dr. Kadam had established a vast network of educational and social institutions across the country in her name. Bharati Lad was born on July 18, 1972, in Sonsal (Taluka: Kadegaon). She had closely witnessed the struggles of her father and, as a result, many institutions founded by Dr. Kadam bore her name. She played a significant role in shaping and supporting numerous such organizations.

Despite being part of a prominent political and social family, Bharati Lad led a modest and grounded life. In 1993, she married Mahendra Lad, a social worker and entrepreneur from Kundal (Taluka: Palus). With her support and efforts, institutions like Bharati Sugar and Dr. Patangrao Kadam Vidya Sankul became well-established names. She was also actively involved in addressing women’s issues, creating platforms to voice their concerns and working towards solutions. Bharati Lad was always at the forefront when it came to helping women in distress.As her husband Mahendra Lad took on key roles like Director of the District Bank and Vice President of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, Bharati managed the household and family responsibilities with equal commitment. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

On April 14, Bharati Lad experienced dizziness and was admitted to Bharati Hospital in Sangli. Due to the seriousness of her condition, doctors advised immediate transfer to Pune. She was admitted to Bharati Hospital in Pune, where she passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment. Her funeral procession was held in her hometown of Kundal, where she was laid to rest. The town observed a shutdown as a mark of respect. Her sons, Rishikesh and Rohan, performed the last rites.

The funeral was attended by several dignitaries including MP Vishal Patil, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, MLAs Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam, Suhas Babar, Arun Lad, former MLA Mansing Naik, Prithviraj Deshmukh, Dinkar Patil, Sangramsingh Deshmukh, Mohanrao Kadam, Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Amol Babar, Jaysing Kadam, Dr. Jitesh Kadam, J. K. Bapu Jadhav, Vitthal High School Principal Hanmant Jadhav, Balasaheb Patil, Balasaheb Pawar, and District Bank Director Prithviraj Patil.After her passing, Dr. Vishwajeet Kadam shared an emotional tribute on social media, reminiscing about the moments they shared. He wrote, "With Bharatitai’s passing, the Kadam family has suffered a great and irreparable loss. Her support, love, and affection have always been a source of strength throughout our journey."