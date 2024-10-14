Bopdev Ghat Rape Case: Pune Police Arrests Second Accused from Uttar Pradesh

In the latest development in the Bopdev Ghat rape case, the Pune Police Crime Branch arrested another absconding accused from Pryagraj, Uttar Pradesh on October 14. Two out of three accused have been arrested in the case till now by the Pune Police.

On October 11 the police made the first arrest of the accused identified as Chandrakumar Ravi Prasad Kanojia (age 20, resident of Dindori Madhya Pradesh) from Pune. The Pune sessions court had granted police custody to Kanojia till October 15 for further investigation.

The three accused were at large since October 3 after allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl and tying her male friend to a tree at a secluded place in Bopdev Ghat.

The Pune Police Crime Branch officials have been chasing the accused since the day of the crime and faced significant challenges as the crime scene did not have adequate CCTV surveillance. The Pune police used on-ground traditional investigation tactics and tracked the first accused by examining clear CCTV footage procured from a nearby petrol pump and a local dhaba.

As per the police, all three accused are on record criminals and were previously booked for crimes like theft. Further investigations revealed that the accused consumed alcohol before committing the heinous crime in Bopdev Ghat.

While the Pune Police has arrested the second accused the search for the third accused is still underway.