Cash worth 4 crore seized near Lonavla on Mumbai Pune Expressway

Lonavla rural police have seized Rs 4 crore cash on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Monday. According to the information given by the rural police, on March 28, confidential information was received that there would be illegal movement of money on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A team from Lonavla Grameen Police Station was assigned to verify the report. At around 6 pm, a suspicious car was spotted on its way from Mumbai to Pune. When the car was signaled to stop it started moving forward without listening to the orders.

After that, the police team skillfully took the car into custody. The car (KA53 MB 8508) number Maruti Swift, when police checked the car they found cash amounting to Rs 4 crore in the possession of driver Mahesh Nana Mane (resident of Vitha district, Sangli) and Vikas Sambhaji Ghadge (resident of Shetfal district, Sangli).

While inquiring about the amount, they could not give any documents or evidence or transport license for it. Police Inspector said that work is underway to get information about the amount where and for what purpose such a large amount of money was brought and it was found while transporting it without any documents. The matter is being investigated and the matter has been reported to the Income Tax Department, Pune. Further action is being taken by the Income Tax Department.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh, Upper Superintendent of Police Mitesh Ghatte Lonavla Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Patil, Inspector of Police Pravin More, Sub-Inspector of Police Sachin Bunkar, Sub-Inspector of Police Anil Lavte, Six Faujdars Shitaram Bokad, Yuvraj Bansode and Constable Amit Thosar. Women Police Naik Pushpa Ghuge, Police Naik Ganesh Holkar, Kishore Pawar, Police Constable Siddheshwar Shinde.

