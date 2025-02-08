GBS Outbreak in Maharashtra: Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Rise to 180 in Pune, 22 Patients on Ventilator

The number of suspected Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in the Pune region has reached 180, with seven new cases detected, officials said. Of the 180 suspected cases, 146 have been diagnosed with the rare nerve disorder. The tally includes 35 patients from Pune Municipal Corporation, 88 from newly added villages, 25 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 24 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts. At least six deaths have been reported, and 58 patients are in ICU, with 22 on ventilator support.

Mumbai reported its first case of GBS. A 64-year-old woman was diagnosed with the condition on Friday after experiencing fever, diarrhoea, and ascending paralysis. She has been receiving treatment in the ICU of a civic-run hospital.

According to civic officials, the woman from Andheri (East) was hospitalised on January 21. Within three days, she developed difficulty walking and weakness in her lower limbs. A provisional diagnosis of Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, a variant of GBS, was made. Her current condition is described as "moderate."

Health experts warn that GBS can lead to muscle weakness, loss of sensation, and in severe cases, near-total paralysis. It is more common in adults and males, though people of all ages can be affected.

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar announced plans for a new law to ensure clean drinking water and penalise entities responsible for contamination. He confirmed that waterborne bacteria triggered the outbreak in Pune, and efforts are ongoing to prevent further cases. The government is also looking into the role of poultry farms and sewage discharges near Khadakwasla dam.