ICAI CA Final Result 2024: Gauri Shinde, Daughter of Auto Driver, Becomes CA on First Attempt from Pune

Gauri Mohan Shinde, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Bazarwadi (Bhor), has successfully passed the CA examination, a testament to her perseverance and hard work. A bright student from a young age, Gauri completed her primary education at Sadhana High School in Mumbai, followed by her Class 10 studies at Shivaji High School in Bhor. She pursued her graduation at Somaiya College in Mumbai, further demonstrating her dedication to academics.

Gauri Shinde achieved her dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant through relentless effort and determination. Despite studying in a Marathi medium, Gauri has proven that success is possible with dedication to one's goals. Her father, Mohan Shinde, hails from a farming family and moved to Mumbai at the age of 18, unable to sustain himself with the paddy crop. For the past 36 years, Gauri’s father has been driving an auto-rickshaw, while her mother, Sunita Shinde, runs a domestic eatery, supporting the family.

"I studied consistently, focusing on self-study without relying on private tuition. My parents and siblings were always a source of encouragement. Success came through hard work and staying focused on my goal of passing the exam," said Gauri Shinde.