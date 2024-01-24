Manoj Jarange Patil to Be Given a Grand Welcome In Pune With a 100 kg Garland

Pune: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai... Har Har Mahadev... Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha. With such slogans, Lakhs of Maratha activists have left for Mumbai with Manoj Jarange Patil with saffron flags. Jarange Patil entered Pune yesterday and was given a warm welcome. The rally, led by Manoj Jarange Patil, will arrive in Pune city on Wednesday afternoon.

The march will go towards Audh via the intersection near Sancheti Hospital. In view of this, a crowd of activists and students have started gathering in the square to welcome Patil. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil will be welcomed with a 100 kg garland which is propped up with the help of a crane. A small stage has been set up on the side of the road at the intersection. It has also arranged for the distribution of drinking water to the workers participating in the rally. He will also speak after the reception, the official said. Heavy police force has been deployed here.