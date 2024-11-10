Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 6 Injured as Bus Crashes Into Stopped Truck

A private bus traveling from Pune to Mumbai collided with a stationary truck early this morning on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, leaving six passengers critically injured. The incident took place at approximately 4 am near a newly constructed tunnel at the 39.3-kilometre mark in Khopoli.

According to the Khopoli police, the truck, with registration number KA 56 5675, had stopped in the third lane due to a technical issue with its braking system. The truck driver, 31-year-old Bimreddy Musane from Bidar, Karnataka, had parked the vehicle to address a drop in air pressure in the brakes. At the same time, a private bus registered as MH 03 DV 2412, driven by 41-year-old Balaji Suryanvanshi, was traveling in the same lane and crashed into the rear of the truck after the driver reportedly lost control.

Of the 38 passengers aboard the bus, six sustained serious injuries, while 18 others were treated for minor wounds. All the injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel, for medical care. Senior Police Inspector Shital Raut confirmed the details, emphasizing that the truck's unexpected stop contributed to the accident.