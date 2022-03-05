Narendra Modi Pune Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be welcomed with Rajbindya Puneri Feta

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Pune on 6th March. BJP's leaders are all set to welcome PM Modi. Greetings banners have also been put up on major streets of the city. Along with the route that PM Modi will going to travel on Pune street. In addition to repairing the roads, cleaning of roads, removing of overhead cables have been done by the municipal administration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the country with the people. They should get more superpower strength to make our Country. With this in mind, Murudkar Zendewale from Pune has created an attractive Rajbinda Royal Feta for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The diamonds on the forehead will be our people. Modi is going to move forward with these people. while Speaking to Lokmat, Girish Murudkar said that, "An attractive Rajbindya has been created with this in mind."

Mayor Muralidhar Mohol had demanded a historic Feta to welcome Narendra Modi. Accordingly, we started making feta from one week. When Modi arrives in Pune, he will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. That's when we started thinking. Narendra Modi probably wears cream colored clothes. Also red is a historical color. From these two observations, we have created feta in two colors, red and cream. "On behalf of the people of Pune, we will welcome PM Modi by giving Rajbinda Shahi Feta to wear from the birthplace of Shivaraya," Murudkar said.

features of Feta -

Cotton and silk are the two fabrics used for feta

- Feta is made in cream and red color

- Australian diamonds are used on the head