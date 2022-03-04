Narendra Modi to visit Pune: Municipal Corporation will be 'sealed' from Friday evening

Pune: Strict security are planned of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Municipal Corporation. Entrance to NMC premises has been banned from 6.30 pm on Friday. The system will inspect the municipal building closely and keep the security system ready. (narendra modi pune visit)

As the Prime Minister will be coming to the Municipal Corporation, orders have been given by the Municipal Commissioner to tighten the security. No agitations or demonstrations will be allowed in the premises of the Municipal Corporation building. The order said that all the corporators, sanctioned members and former corporators should be given separate identity cards.

NMC security chief Madhav Jagtap said that tight security would be deployed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Police administration, central security system, NMC security system are working in coordination and no one will be allowed to enter NMC premises from 6.30 pm on Friday, March 4.

Police and central security forces have been stationed here for the last three to four days. On Thursday, the state's Director General of Police Rajneesh Sheth and other senior officials inspected the security arrangements for the event. As it is a Sunday program, NMC has a holiday. However, due to security concerns, only 25 people will be allowed to enter the venue, the central security and state police said. As a result, the ruling BJP's corporators and office bearers are in a dilemma. Police and Central Security Force are requested to allow at least 200 people to attend the event in the premises of Mahapalika Bhavan. We expect a positive response from them in the next couple of days, said Mayor Muralidhar Mohol.