PMC Elections 2025: 449 Nominations Filed for Council Chief and Corporator Posts as Deadline Approaches

Elections for 14 municipal councils and three nagar panchayats falling under Pune district are scheduled for December 2, and only two days remain for candidates to submit their nomination forms. So far, a total of 449 applications have been received for the posts of council president and corporator. Until now, the nominations have been accepted only through the online system. However, candidates can now also file their forms offline by appearing in person. The State Election Commission decided this due to ongoing technical issues in the computer system and to ensure equal opportunity for all candidates.

Meanwhile, only three days are left for filing nominations for municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The deadline for submitting forms is Monday (17th) until 3 pm, and candidates may submit their applications along with required documents through both online and offline modes to the concerned election returning officers. Even though Sunday is a public holiday, candidates will still be allowed to file their nominations. So far, a total of 449 applications for the posts of municipal council president and members have been received by the district administration, indicating active participation across the region.

Chakan Municipal Council has received the highest number of applications, with eight nominations for the president’s post and 64 for the corporator seats. Rajgurunagar Municipal Council follows, receiving three applications for the president’s post and 54 for corporator positions. In Alandi, six candidates have filed for the president’s seat and 48 for corporator roles. Saswad has received five applications for the president’s post and 40 for corporator posts. Lonavala recorded one application for president and 37 for corporator seats, while Baramati received two and 24 respectively. Malegaon Nagar Panchayat received one nomination for president and 16 for corporators.