Products made by prisoners in Maharashtra to be made available in online market, says Amitabh Gupta

Products made by prisoners are in good demand, and they will be available for sale online (e-commerce) in the future, according to Amitabh Gupta, Inspector General of the Maharashtra Prisons Department.

On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, an exhibition and sale of various things and products manufactured by the prisoners of Yerwada Central Jail have been hosted at the showroom opposite Yerwada Post Office near the jail. Gupta officially opened the display today.

"Prisoners in jails have numerous abilities," he said. "If inmates are given a caring atmosphere in which to foster their abilities and hobbies while incarcerated, they produce a variety of creative works."

He stated that the products made by these prisoners are in high demand from various government departments. Tables, seats, cabinets, uniforms, quivers, sarees, and files, for example, are in high demand.

"Even so, exhibitions and sales fairs of the products made by the prisoners are organised in various districts of the state on various festivals through the Maharashtra Prisons Department to publicise the innovative and quality products made by the prisoners and to enable the citizens to buy them," Gupta continued.

MD Kashyap, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, was the special guest at this event. Deputy Inspector General Swati Sathe, Yerwada Jail Superintendent Shivshankar Patil, Jail Officer Training College Principal Chandramani Indurkar, authorities, and Prisons Department personnel were in attendance.