Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Maharashtra Government Over Pimpri-Chinchwad Mosque Demolition

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, September 30, took a snatching attack at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the demolition of a mosque in Pimpri-Chinchwad area, certain kilometres from Pune.

According to the Siasat.com report, the mosque located in Thergaon Pimpiri is about 25 years old. Owaisi claimed that thousands of houses surrounding the masjid also reportedly do not have valid permits. However, only the Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya Masjid is being demolished.

A Masjid in Kaliwari Khergaon in Pimpri -Chinchwad Pune which is in existence for last 25 years and there are houses adjacent to Masjid nearly thousand houses which also have No Permission but only Masjid Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya is being demolished

Sir @mieknathshinde why this… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 29, 2024

The Hyderabad MP Owaisi questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on X, wrote, “Sir @mieknathshinde why this discrimination only for a Masjid ,what about houses which also have No permission. Right Wing Hindutva organisations have given complaint only for Masjid to be demolished.”

Also Read | Gujarat: 500-Year-Old Graveyard and Mosque Demolished in Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Gir Somnath; 70 Detained (Watch Video).

According to the report, a case was registered against the Pimpiri-Chinchwada masjid-cum-madrasa in June. Locals in the area protested against the mosque, and local authorities decided to demolish it.