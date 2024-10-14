Pune: At Least 25 Tourists Injured in Bee Attack at Rajgad Fort

Pune, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): At least 25 tourists were injured, and three others were saved from a potentially fatal bee attack near the Balekilla on Rajgad Fort on Sunday morning.cThe incident occurred around 11 a.m. as a large swarm of bees attacked visitors near the Bale Killa, a smaller fort within the larger complex. Some tourists scrambled to safety while others jumped into a nearby pond to escape the stinging insects.

The sudden attack caused panic among the tourists, who were visiting the fort on a holiday weekend. Bapu Sabale and Vishal Pilavre, officials from the archaeology department, rushed to the scene to assist the injured and provide shelter to some at their office.

Among the severely injured was Pratham Ahire, 24, from Andheri West, Mumbai. Ahire was stung multiple times and lost consciousness while descending the fort. A group of tourists from Baramati — Ranjit Bichakule, Maruti Wagmare, Yogesh Malgunde, Aniket Malgunde, and Swapnil Kharat — spotted Ahire and immediately came to his aid. They removed the stingers, provided him with water, and carefully carried him down the fort.

Ahire later informed the rescuers that two of his friends, Vishal Gaikwad and Shubham Khare, also from Andheri West, had jumped into bushes to escape the bees.