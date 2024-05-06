Pune: BJP Leader Ganesh Bidkar Receives Extortion Call, Police Launch Investigation

Pune: On Sunday night, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ganesh Bidkar was once again asked to pay a ransom over the phone. Bidkar immediately complained to the police Lashkar police station.

According to police, Ganesh Bidkar was in the Baghban hotel area of Lashkar area on Sunday evening. At the time, his mobile number received a call from an international number. The man demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from Bidkar. He also threatened to end his political career and make a video viral if he did not pay the ransom. Bidkar immediately contacted the Crime Branch of Pune police. The police immediately registered a case and the anti-extortion squad is investigating the matter.

Earlier, in March 2023, Ganesh Bidkar had received extortion calls. Bidkar had then received a WhatsApp call to his mobile number and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh.