Pune: Chaitanya Maharaj Wadekar, Renowned Kirtankar Arrested for Illegal Gathering, Road and Pipeline Damage

Renowned kirtan artist Chaitanya Maharaj Wadekar has been arrested by the Mahalunge MIDC police. Senior police inspector Nitin Gite confirmed that a case has been registered against 10-15 unidentified people for allegedly gathering illegally and posing a threat to public safety by digging potholes on company roads and damaging gas pipelines using JCB and Poclain machines.

The case was filed following a complaint by Ajit Ramdas Patil (34), a resident of Chinchwad, Pune. Among those named in the complaint are Chaitanya Sayaji Wadekar and Amol Sayaji Wadekar, both residents of Bhamboli, Taluka Khed, along with several unidentified accomplices.

According to the police, Chaitanya Maharaj Wadekar, a renowned kirtankar from Bhamboli village in Khed taluka, is embroiled in a dispute with Coral Logistics Assistance India over a road that runs adjacent to his house. On the night of December 2, Wadekar, along with his brother and 10 to 15 others, allegedly used JCB and Poclain machines to dig up the road leading to the company.

During the operation, the company’s security wall was demolished, high-voltage power lines were damaged, and an MNG-L gas pipeline was ruptured, causing a gas leak that posed a serious threat to local residents. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Nitin Gite from the Mahlunge MIDC police station. Chaitanya Maharaj Wadekar, well-known as a kirtankar, is also highly active on social media, where he has millions of followers and regularly posts reels.